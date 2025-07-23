Future Corporation Reports Growth in Sales Amidst Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future Corporation ( (JP:4722) ) just unveiled an update.

Future Corporation reported an 8.2% increase in net sales and a 3.0% rise in operating income for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, despite a 6.0% decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company is actively pursuing digital transformation initiatives and IT investments to enhance business efficiency amidst global economic uncertainties. The successful launch of the ‘Next-Generation Banking System’ and several large-scale government projects contributed to revenue growth. However, net profit was impacted by investment security losses and defense-related taxes. The company’s various segments showed mixed performance, with some achieving revenue and profit growth, while others faced challenges due to project order shortfalls and increased expenses.

Future Corporation operates in the IT consulting and services industry, focusing on digital transformation projects across various sectors such as retail, food distribution, finance, and government-led medical system construction. The company also engages in business innovation through proprietary software and security services, targeting industries like steel and apparel.

