Future Corporation Announces Steady Growth in First Half of 2025

Future Corporation ( (JP:4722) ) just unveiled an update.

Future Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, showing an increase in net sales by 8.2% and EBITDA by 10.4% compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company maintained a strong financial position with an equity ratio of 63.2%. The announcement highlights Future Corporation’s steady growth and stable market positioning, with a forecasted increase in annual dividends and no revisions to their financial results forecast.

More about Future Corporation

Future Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the financial industry. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, as indicated by its consolidated financial results and market activities.

Average Trading Volume: 222,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen199.7B

