Future Battery Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries at Miriam Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Auroch Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:FBM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has announced significant results from its Phase 2 Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Miriam Project in Western Australia. The results reveal a promising multi-lode gold system at the Forrest prospect, with extensive mineralization open in multiple directions. The drilling has successfully extended gold mineralization over 150 meters south, identifying high-grade intercepts and demonstrating the potential for a larger-scale gold system. The company plans to commence a Phase 3 drilling program in late November, following the receipt of all Phase 2 assay results. Additionally, the company is preparing for a corporate name and ASX ticker change to Ore Resources Ltd, pending shareholder approval.

More about Auroch Minerals Ltd.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the discovery and extraction of gold and other minerals, with a particular emphasis on projects located in the Western Australian Goldfields region.

YTD Price Performance: 138.89%

Average Trading Volume: 1,838,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$29.01M

For detailed information about FBM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue