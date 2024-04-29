Future Battery Minerals Advances Lithium Ventures

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has reported significant advancements in its lithium exploration projects across Western Australia and the USA, with promising drilling results at the Kangaroo Hills and Nevada Lithium Projects, and the strategic acquisition of the Miriam Lithium Project. The company has confirmed the presence of high-grade lithium deposits amenable to established extraction techniques and plans to continue its exploration momentum with further drilling and evaluation of commercialization options. With a strong financial position, Future Battery Minerals Ltd is set to advance its projects into the next quarter.

