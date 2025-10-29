FUTR Corporation Achieves Record Revenue Amid Growth Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

FUTR Corporation ( (TSE:FTRC) ) has issued an update.

FUTR Corporation reported a record revenue of $8.34 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. Despite a strong gross margin of 90%, the company faced an adjusted operational loss in Q4 2025 due to increased overhead and growth investments. The company also raised over $11.7 million in equity, strengthening its balance sheet and supporting future growth initiatives.

More about FUTR Corporation

FUTR Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on AI-driven solutions. Its primary product, the FUTR AI Agent App, aims to enhance consumer savings through data monetization rewards, personalized offers, and smart payment management. The app also benefits enterprises and brands by leveraging consumer data for improved personalization and customer acquisition.

Average Trading Volume: 110,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$35.66M

See more insights into FTRC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue