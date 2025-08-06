Futong Technology Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0465) ).

Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 21, 2025, to approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd.

Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. The company is involved in the development and provision of technology solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 80,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$107.4M

