Fusion Fuel Green Signs LOI for South African Joint Venture

Fusion Fuel Green ( (HTOO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 11, 2025, Fusion Fuel Green PLC announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent to form a joint venture with a South African specialized fuel company. The joint venture aims to deliver a specialized fuel solution for a project in South Africa, utilizing the Partner’s proprietary boiler technology. Fusion Fuel will hold a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture, investing €480,000 over four months. This venture is expected to generate substantial returns, with an estimated $248,000 in free cash flow during its first year and $1.27 million over five years. The agreement aligns with Fusion Fuel’s strategy of focusing on near-term, revenue-generating, integrated energy investments and provides the company with the right of first refusal on future projects from the Partner for two years.

Spark’s Take on HTOO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTOO is a Underperform.

Fusion Fuel Green’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and valuation. The company’s significant financial losses, negative cash flows, and poor valuation metrics weigh heavily on its score. Technical analysis further indicates bearish momentum, with the stock trading below major moving averages.

More about Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC provides integrated energy engineering, distribution, and green hydrogen solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy Solutions platforms. With operations spanning LPG supply to hydrogen solutions, the Company supports decarbonization across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 896,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.35M

