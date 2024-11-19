Fusion Antibodies Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Fusion Antibodies Plc (GB:FAB) has released an update.

Fusion Antibodies Plc has reported a substantial growth in revenues, reaching £1.2 million for the first half of FY2025, more than doubling from the previous year. This financial improvement is complemented by a significant reduction in losses, positioning the company well for future profitability. The company has also secured new contracts and expanded collaborations, showcasing its robust growth strategy in the antibody discovery sector.

