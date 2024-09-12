Fusion Antibodies Plc Announces Annual Report & AGM

Fusion Antibodies Plc (GB:FAB) has released an update.

Fusion Antibodies Plc, a Belfast-based CRO known for its expertise in antibody engineering for therapeutics and diagnostics, has announced the posting of its Annual Report for the year ending March 31, 2024, along with details of its upcoming AGM on October 8, 2024. The company, which has been trading on AIM since December 2017, offers a suite of services to a global clientele, including eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and is capitalizing on the rapidly growing monoclonal antibody therapeutics market.

