Fusen Pharmaceutical Announces Disposal of Equity Interests

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1652) ) just unveiled an update.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced a supplemental disclosure regarding the disposal of its entire equity interests in Henan Fusen Intelligent Energy Conservation Technology Co., Ltd. The consideration for this transaction was determined through negotiations based on the appraised net asset value of approximately RMB73.4 million. The valuation, conducted by an independent valuer, utilized the asset approach due to the target company’s short operational history, making other valuation methods less reliable.

