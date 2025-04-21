FURYU Corporation to Establish New Anime Subsidiary

An update from FURYU CORP. ( (JP:6238) ) is now available.

FURYU Corporation has announced a strategic move to enhance its anime business by establishing a new subsidiary, FURYU Pictures Corporation, through an incorporation-type company split. This initiative aims to concentrate management resources, improve operational efficiency, and foster the development of successful anime titles, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the animation sector.

FURYU Corporation operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and sales of photo sticker machines, console game software, mobile content, and prizes. The company also engages in internet mail-order sales and the planning and production of video content and packaged software.

