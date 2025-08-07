Furukawa Electric Announces Tender Offer for Subsidiary Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Furukawa Electric Co ( (JP:5801) ) is now available.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. has announced the commencement of a tender offer for shares of its subsidiary, The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd., by AP78 Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sustainable Battery Holdings, Inc. The tender offer period is set from August 8 to September 8, 2025. Furukawa Electric will not participate in the tender offer and plans to transfer its shares of Furukawa Battery through a share buyback following the successful closing of the tender offer. This strategic move is expected to streamline Furukawa Electric’s operations and potentially enhance its focus on core business areas.

More about Furukawa Electric Co

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical and electronics industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of products such as optical fibers, cables, and related equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovations in sustainable energy solutions.

