Funko, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Funko Inc ( (FNKO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Funko Inc presented to its investors.

Funko, Inc. is a prominent global pop culture lifestyle brand known for its diverse range of products including vinyl figures, fashion accessories, and collectibles, catering to the growing ‘Kidult’ economy. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting net sales of $250.9 million, which aligned with expectations, while gross margin and net income surpassed projections. Despite a decline in net sales compared to the previous year, Funko achieved a gross margin of 40.2% and a net income of $0.9 million, supported by strong sales of its Bitty Pop! line and effective tariff mitigation strategies. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $24.4 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year. Looking ahead, Funko anticipates a modest increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, with a gross margin of approximately 40% and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid- to high single-digits range.

