Fundamenta Real Estate AG Announces Capital Increase to Bolster Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Fundamenta Real Estate AG ( (CH:FREN) ) is now available.

Fundamenta Real Estate AG has announced a capital increase with a target volume of CHF 50 million, potentially rising to CHF 73 million, to finance investments in its project pipeline and strengthen its equity base. The capital increase involves issuing up to 4,294,690 new shares, with secured commitments of CHF 41.9 million from investors, and aims to enhance the company’s flexibility for targeted acquisitions.

More about Fundamenta Real Estate AG

Fundamenta Real Estate AG is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, focusing on residential properties in German-speaking Switzerland. The company aims to create sustainable value for investors by offering marketable spaces with minimal environmental impact, leveraging an interdisciplinary team and integral asset management approach.

Average Trading Volume: 10,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF529.1M

For an in-depth examination of FREN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue