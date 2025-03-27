Fulu Holdings Restructures Operations, Expands Tibet Huluwa’s Role

An announcement from Fulu Holdings Limited ( (HK:2101) ) is now available.

Fulu Holdings Limited has announced a strategic shift in its business operations by transferring certain businesses from Wuhan Fulu, Tibet Fulu, and Wuhan Lishuo to Tibet Huluwa. This move aims to enhance management efficiency and optimize resource allocation. Tibet Huluwa will engage in digital commodity transactions and value-added services, despite being in a ‘foreign-prohibited’ business sector under China’s Negative List. The company has decided to remove the previously set 5% revenue threshold for Tibet Huluwa, aligning with its current operational needs and benefiting from a lower tax rate in Tibet.

Fulu Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on digital commodity transactions and value-added services in the leisure, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. The company operates through various subsidiaries and affiliated entities, including Tibet Huluwa, which benefits from favorable tax policies in Tibet.

