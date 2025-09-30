Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) is now available.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 3,000 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure, with the repurchased shares held in Treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Hold with a £592.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Neutral.

Fuller Smith & Turner has a strong financial foundation with robust revenue growth and profitability, contributing significantly to the overall score. The stock’s valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which negatively impacts the overall score. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSTA stock, click here.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the brewing and hospitality industry, primarily known for its production of beer and management of pubs and hotels. The company focuses on delivering high-quality beverages and hospitality services across the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 33,910

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £304.8M

Learn more about FSTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue