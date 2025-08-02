Fulgent Genetics Reports Strong Core Revenue Growth

Fulgent Genetics ( (FLGT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fulgent Genetics presented to its investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology-based company specializing in laboratory services and therapeutic development, focusing on precision medicine and cancer treatment innovations. In its second quarter of 2025, Fulgent reported a core revenue growth of 16% year-over-year, reaching $81.7 million, and raised its full-year core revenue guidance to $320 million. Despite a GAAP loss of $19 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP income of $2.1 million, reflecting strategic financial management. Key highlights include a GAAP gross profit of $34.4 million with a gross margin of 42.1%, and a robust cash position of $777.5 million. The company also repurchased approximately 130,000 shares, indicating confidence in its growth trajectory. Looking ahead, Fulgent’s management remains optimistic about the second half of 2025, with expectations of continued revenue growth and strategic advancements in its laboratory and therapeutic development businesses.

