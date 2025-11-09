Fulgent Genetics’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Innovation

Fulgent Genetics ((FLGT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Fulgent Genetics’ recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, highlighting significant growth in laboratory services and advancements in therapeutic development. Despite facing challenges with Anatomic Pathology collections and reporting a GAAP loss, the company’s overall financial health and strategic initiatives indicate strong momentum moving forward.

Laboratory Services Revenue Growth

The earnings call revealed impressive growth in Fulgent Genetics’ laboratory services revenue, which reached nearly $84 million. Precision Diagnostics saw an increase of $3.4 million sequentially (7.3%) and $7.2 million year-over-year (16.4%). Additionally, the Biopharma sector experienced a rise of $1 million sequentially (15.4%) and $3.3 million year-over-year (83.4%), underscoring the company’s robust performance in these areas.

Therapeutic Development Advancements

Fulgent Genetics is making significant strides in therapeutic development, particularly with FID-007, which is progressing well in Phase II trials. The treatment has demonstrated a 51% overall objective response rate and improved progression-free survival of 7.8 months compared to the historical 2.3 months. With 43 patients enrolled, full data is anticipated by 2026, marking a promising advancement in the company’s therapeutic pipeline.

New Product Launches in Precision Diagnostics

The company announced the launch of an ultrarapid whole genome sequencing service and the expansion of its Beacon carrier screening service to 1,000 genes. These initiatives aim to enhance diagnostic yield and patient outcomes, particularly in neonatal intensive care units (NICU), showcasing Fulgent Genetics’ commitment to innovation in precision diagnostics.

Financial Performance and Guidance

Fulgent Genetics raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $325 million, reflecting a 15% year-over-year growth. The company expects non-GAAP gross margins to exceed 40% for the year, indicating strong financial performance and strategic foresight.

Anatomic Pathology Revenue Decline

The earnings call highlighted a decline in Anatomic Pathology revenue by $2.1 million (7.6% sequentially) due to timing of collections. However, there was a year-over-year increase of $1.8 million (7.2%), suggesting potential for recovery in this segment.

GAAP Loss and Operating Margins

Fulgent Genetics reported a GAAP loss of $6.6 million for the quarter, an improvement from the previous quarter’s $19 million loss. Despite a negative non-GAAP operating margin of 4.2%, the company is making strides towards financial stability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

The forward-looking guidance from Fulgent Genetics indicates a promising future, with a raised full-year 2025 revenue outlook of $325 million, a 15% growth year-over-year. The company anticipates non-GAAP gross margins to exceed 40% and expects non-GAAP operating margins to improve from minus 15% to minus 10% for the year. Additionally, non-GAAP EPS guidance has improved to a positive $0.30 per share, with a GAAP EPS guidance adjusted to a loss of $1.70 per share. The company aims to conclude 2025 with approximately $800 million in cash and equivalents, reflecting strong business momentum and strategic investments.

In summary, Fulgent Genetics’ earnings call highlighted a positive outlook with substantial growth in laboratory services and advancements in therapeutic development. Despite some challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and financial guidance suggest a strong trajectory moving forward, making it an intriguing prospect for investors in the financial markets.

