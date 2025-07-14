Fulcrum Metals Divests Saskatchewan Uranium Projects to Terra Balcanica

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fulcrum Metals Plc ( (GB:FMET) ) just unveiled an update.

Fulcrum Metals PLC announced that Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. has exercised its first-year option to acquire Fulcrum’s uranium projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. As part of the agreement, Fulcrum will receive C$50,000 in cash and C$350,000 in Terra common shares, increasing its stake in Terra to 9% of the issued share capital. The cash will support Fulcrum’s working capital needs, and the transaction strengthens its financial position while divesting non-core assets.

Fulcrum Metals PLC is an AIM-listed technology-led natural resources company focused on the recovery of precious metals from mine tailings in Canada. Utilizing environmentally friendly leaching technology developed by Extrakt Process Solutions LLC, Fulcrum operates initial projects at the former Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite mines in Ontario. The company holds interests in mineral exploration and development projects in Ontario and Saskatchewan, aiming to become a significant environmentally friendly gold producer.

