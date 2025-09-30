Fulcrum Metals Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fulcrum Metals Plc ( (GB:FMET) ) has issued an announcement.

Fulcrum Metals PLC has announced its total voting rights, with an issued ordinary share capital of 121,962,212 shares, each carrying one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests in the company’s share capital under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and could impact shareholder decisions regarding their investment in Fulcrum Metals.

More about Fulcrum Metals Plc

Fulcrum Metals PLC is an AIM-listed technology-led natural resources company focused on recovering precious metals from mine tailings in Canada using environmentally friendly leaching technology. The company operates in the mining sector and holds an exclusive Master Licence Agreement for cyanide-free technology in the Timmins and Kirkland Lake mining districts, two of Canada’s largest gold camps.

Average Trading Volume: 482,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £7.93M

See more data about FMET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue