Fulcrum Lithium Expands Alkali Flats Project with New Claims and Geophysical Survey

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fulcrum Lithium Ltd. ( (AU:FUL) ) just unveiled an update.

Fulcrum Lithium Ltd. announced the expansion of its Alkali Flats project, increasing its area to 66 km² by staking an additional 281 claims. This expansion follows the successful Phase 2 drilling and completion of a 25 km CSAMT geophysical survey, which provided valuable data for planning the Phase 3 drill program. The expansion and survey are crucial steps towards defining a resource at the Alkali Flats project, aiming to optimize future drilling campaigns and identify the best targets for resource development.

More about Fulcrum Lithium Ltd.

Fulcrum Lithium Ltd. is a company operating in the lithium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. Its primary project is the Alkali Flats project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, which is strategically positioned near other significant lithium projects and the only operating lithium mine in the USA.

Average Trading Volume: 247,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

See more insights into FUL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue