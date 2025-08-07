Fukuda Corporation Reports Modest Gains Amidst Future Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fukuda Corporation ( (JP:1899) ) has shared an update.

Fukuda Corporation reported a modest increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales rising by 2.4% and profit attributable to owners increasing by 3.9% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite these gains, the company anticipates a challenging fiscal year with projected declines in operating and ordinary profits, indicating potential pressures on its future financial stability.

More about Fukuda Corporation

Fukuda Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction industry. It focuses on delivering a range of construction services and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 10,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.79B

