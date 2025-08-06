Fukoku Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fukoku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5185) ) just unveiled an update.

Fukoku Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in ordinary profit by 28.8% and profit attributable to owners by 33.2%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite steady sales. The company’s financial position remains stable with a shareholders’ equity ratio of 54.9%, and they have maintained their dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggesting confidence in future performance.

More about Fukoku Co., Ltd.

Fukoku Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the rubber industry. It primarily focuses on manufacturing rubber products, which are essential in various sectors, including automotive and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 37,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.57B

