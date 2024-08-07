Fujitec Reports Growth and Optimistic Outlook

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (JP:6406) has released an update.

Fujitec Co., Ltd. reported a solid first quarter for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, with net sales up by 11.4% and a 9.9% increase in profit attributable to owners. Despite a slight decrease in the shareholders’ equity ratio from 57.9% to 57.1%, the company maintains a strong financial position with total assets increasing. Looking forward, Fujitec provides an optimistic forecast for the fiscal year, expecting a rise in net sales and operating income, albeit with a slight dip in net income per share.

