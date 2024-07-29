Fujikura Ltd Advances Corporate Governance Structure

Fujikura Ltd (JP:5803) has released an update.

Fujikura Ltd. has enhanced its corporate governance structure by adopting a company with an audit and supervisory committee system since 2017, aiming to separate supervisory and executive functions for more effective management. The Board of Directors consists of eight members, with equal representation of internal and independent outside directors to ensure thorough deliberation and strengthen supervisory functions. Furthermore, the executive management comprises a CEO, CFO, and CTO, supported by seven Corporate Officers, and is overseen by various committees and meetings to maintain accountability and strategic decision-making.

