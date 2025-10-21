Fujian Holdings Secures Operating Rights for Fulaixi Hotel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fujian Holdings Limited ( (HK:0181) ).

Fujian Holdings Limited has entered into an Operating Rights Lease Agreement with Fujian Fulv for the leasing of operating rights of Fulaixi Hotel from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030. This transaction is considered both a discloseable and connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but exempt from shareholder approval. The estimated value of the right-of-use asset is approximately RMB6,778,000, impacting the company’s financial statements and positioning within the industry.

