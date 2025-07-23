Fujian Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fujian Holdings Limited ( (HK:0181) ) has shared an announcement.

Fujian Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement also details the roles and functions of the board members within the company’s three committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration. This update provides clarity on the leadership structure of Fujian Holdings Limited, potentially impacting its governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about Fujian Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 392,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$103.1M

Find detailed analytics on 0181 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

