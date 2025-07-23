Fujian Holdings Limited Announces Board Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fujian Holdings Limited ( (HK:0181) ) has provided an update.

Fujian Holdings Limited has announced a change in its board of directors, effective July 23, 2025. Ms. Weng Weijian has resigned as a non-executive director due to other work commitments in Mainland China, and Mr. Yu Xing has been appointed as her replacement. Mr. Yu brings extensive experience in accounting and risk management, having held various senior roles in Min Xin Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. This change is expected to bring fresh expertise to the board, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and operations.

More about Fujian Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 392,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$103.1M

For detailed information about 0181 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

