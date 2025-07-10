Fuji Media Holdings Establishes Independent Committee to Safeguard Corporate Control

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) has shared an announcement.

Fuji Media Holdings has established an Independent Committee to oversee the implementation of a new Response Policy aimed at preventing inappropriate parties from gaining control over the company’s financial and business policies. This move is a strategic response to potential large-scale acquisition activities by Reno Co., Ltd. and other parties, ensuring decisions are made objectively and in the best interest of shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Buy with a Yen2420.00 price target.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting, production, and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its corporate value and protect shareholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 4,353,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen752.4B



