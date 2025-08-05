Fuji Jutaku Announces Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Fuji Corporation Limited ( (JP:8860) ) has issued an update.
Fuji Jutaku Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, has announced its decision to acquire up to 600,000 of its own shares, representing 1.65% of its total shares outstanding. This move is part of a flexible capital policy aimed at adapting to changes in the business environment, with the acquisition period set from August 6, 2025, to November 26, 2025, at a total acquisition price of up to 450 million yen.
More about Fuji Corporation Limited
Average Trading Volume: 47,582
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen25.33B
