Fuji Jutaku Announces Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Fuji Corporation Limited ( (JP:8860) ) has issued an update.

Fuji Jutaku Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, has announced its decision to acquire up to 600,000 of its own shares, representing 1.65% of its total shares outstanding. This move is part of a flexible capital policy aimed at adapting to changes in the business environment, with the acquisition period set from August 6, 2025, to November 26, 2025, at a total acquisition price of up to 450 million yen.

More about Fuji Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 47,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.33B

