Fuji Corporation Announces Major Shareholder Changes Following Successful Tender Offer

FUJI CORP ( (JP:7605) ) has provided an announcement.

Fuji Corporation announced the successful completion of a tender offer by Usami Koyu Corp., resulting in a change of its parent company and major shareholders. This strategic move will see Usami Koyu Corp. become the new parent company, holding a majority stake, which may influence Fuji Corporation’s future operations and market positioning.

More about FUJI CORP

Fuji Corporation operates in a sector involving the management and capital control of group companies, with a focus on wholesale petroleum products. The company plays a significant role in the Usami Group’s operations.

Average Trading Volume: 84,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.47B

For detailed information about 7605 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

