Fuel Ventures VCT PLC Announces Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The latest update is out from Fuel Ventures Vct PLC ( (GB:FVV) ).

Fuel Ventures VCT PLC has announced the allotment of 428,914 Ordinary Shares as part of an Offer for Subscription aimed at raising up to £10 million, with a potential over-allotment of an additional £10 million. The shares were issued at prices ranging from 96.49p to 99.47p per share, based on the latest NAV per Share. This brings the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 11,621,540, which will be used by shareholders for voting rights calculations. The company plans to list these shares on the London Stock Exchange, with trading expected to commence on or around 2 October 2025.

