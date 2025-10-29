FuboTV and Disney Complete Major Merger with Hulu

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

fuboTV ( (FUBO) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, FuboTV Inc. and The Walt Disney Company completed a business combination, merging Fubo’s operations with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV. This merger creates the sixth largest Pay TV company in the U.S., with nearly 6 million subscribers. The combined entity will continue to offer Fubo and Hulu + Live TV as separate services, providing consumers with a variety of streaming options at different price points. The merger is expected to bring cost, revenue, and operational synergies, supported by a $145 million loan from Disney. The new company structure sees Disney holding a 70% stake, while Fubo’s existing management, led by CEO David Gandler, will continue to drive growth and profitability. The merger is anticipated to enhance the company’s market positioning and provide lasting value for consumers and shareholders.

Spark’s Take on FUBO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FUBO is a Neutral.

fuboTV’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including significant revenue decline and negative cash flow growth. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, while valuation is moderate. The positive sentiment from the earnings call offers some optimism, but challenges with subscriber and ad revenue declines remain significant.

More about fuboTV

FuboTV Inc. operates in the streaming industry, providing a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) service. Its primary products include a wide array of sports and entertainment streaming options, catering to consumers seeking flexible and varied viewing plans. The company focuses on delivering innovative and value-driven streaming experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 14,440,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.25B

