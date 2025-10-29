Fu Yu Corporation Achieves Turnaround with S$2.4 Million Net Profit in 3Q2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fu Yu Corporation Limited ( (SG:F13) ).

Fu Yu Corporation Limited reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, achieving a net profit of S$2.4 million compared to a net loss of S$2.6 million in the same period last year. This improvement was driven by a 61.1% increase in gross profit from its manufacturing business, reaching S$5.8 million, and a rise in revenue due to higher orders from existing customers. The company also maintains a strong net cash position of S$48.4 million, providing a buffer against short-term challenges, while it monitors the impact of new US tariffs on Chinese exports.

Fu Yu Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based company listed on the SGX Mainboard, specializing in the manufacturing of precision plastic components. The company focuses on serving existing customers primarily in Singapore, with a vertically integrated approach to its manufacturing processes.

Average Trading Volume: 465,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$72.39M

