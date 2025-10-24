FTI Consulting Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

FTI Consulting ( (FCN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information FTI Consulting presented to its investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm that provides a wide range of services to help organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes across financial, legal, operational, political, regulatory, reputational, and transactional areas. The company operates in five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

FTI Consulting’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlights a revenue of $956.2 million, a slight increase from the previous year’s $926 million. The company reported a net income of $82.8 million, up from $66.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, showcasing a positive growth trajectory.

Key financial metrics reveal that FTI Consulting’s operating income increased to $117.7 million from $90.9 million year-over-year, driven by a slight increase in revenue and effective cost management. The company also reported earnings per share of $2.63, compared to $1.88 in the previous year. Despite a reduction in cash and cash equivalents, the company managed to maintain a stable financial position with a total asset base of $3.49 billion.

Looking ahead, FTI Consulting remains focused on leveraging its comprehensive suite of services to address the evolving needs of its clients. The management is optimistic about maintaining its growth momentum by continuing to adapt to market demands and enhancing its service offerings across its diverse segments.

