FTI Consulting Emphasizes Non-GAAP Measures for Performance Insights

Fti Consulting (FCN) has released an update.

FTI Consulting has disclosed several non-GAAP financial measures to offer insights into its operating performance, believing these metrics provide a more complete understanding of the company’s results and underlying trends. These include Total Segment Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income, among others. The firm uses these measures, which exclude certain expenses and charges, to evaluate segment performance and overall company efficiency. While non-GAAP measures are useful for comparison and trend analysis, they are not standardized across all companies and should be considered alongside GAAP measures, not as a replacement. FTI Consulting provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their closest GAAP equivalents in its financial communications.

