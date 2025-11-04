FTAI Infrastructure’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth

FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation ((FIP)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation’s recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance and strategic acquisitions. Despite minor setbacks from external factors like the government shutdown and temporary volume declines, the company showcased a strong growth trajectory, particularly in its Rail and Long Ridge segments.

Transformative Acquisition in Rail Segment

FTAI Infrastructure has successfully closed the acquisition of the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway. This strategic move is poised to significantly bolster the Rail segment’s growth, setting the stage for enhanced operational capabilities and market expansion.

Strong Financial Performance

The company reported an impressive adjusted EBITDA of $70.9 million, marking a 55% increase from the previous quarter and nearly doubling the figure from the same period last year. This financial upsurge highlights FTAI’s effective strategies and operational efficiency.

Gas Production Milestone

In a notable achievement, FTAI commenced gas production in West Virginia, producing over 100,000 MMBtu per day. This output not only exceeds the power plant’s consumption but also underscores the company’s expanding capabilities in energy production.

Long Ridge Segment Success

The Long Ridge segment reported an EBITDA of $35.7 million, with expectations to reach a $160 million annual EBITDA run rate by the fourth quarter. This success reflects the segment’s robust performance and growth potential.

Rail Segment Revenue Growth

The Rail segment’s adjusted EBITDA reached $29.1 million, with the Wheeling acquisition contributing $8.4 million in just five weeks. This rapid revenue growth highlights the segment’s strategic importance and potential.

Repauno’s Phase 3 Permit

FTAI received a permit for constructing the Phase 3 cavern system at Repauno, signaling significant future growth opportunities. This development is expected to enhance the company’s storage and logistics capabilities.

Federal Government Shutdown Impact

The recent government shutdown affected the Surface Transportation Board’s processing of the Wheeling acquisition, potentially delaying its full integration. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about overcoming these challenges.

Coke Volume Decline

A temporary decline in coke volumes was noted due to an incident at U.S. Steel’s Clairton production unit. However, recovery is anticipated, and the company is taking steps to mitigate the impact.

Forward-Looking Guidance

FTAI Infrastructure’s guidance for the future is optimistic, with expectations of significant growth and strategic initiatives. The Rail segment aims for a $220 million run rate by the end of 2026, with the Wheeling acquisition expected to yield $20 million in annual savings. Long Ridge’s gas production is forecasted to achieve a $160 million annual run rate in Q4. The company plans to generate over $450 million in annual adjusted EBITDA, excluding organic growth, and is exploring refinancing, potential sales, and further investments to optimize its capital structure.

In summary, FTAI Infrastructure’s earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s current and future prospects. With strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and ambitious growth plans, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate any challenges that may arise.

