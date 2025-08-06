FTAI Infrastructure Announces Acquisition of Wheeling Corporation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation ( (FIP) ) is now available.

On August 6, 2025, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. announced its agreement to acquire The Wheeling Corporation, which owns the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company, for $1.05 billion. This acquisition is expected to enhance FTAI’s freight rail platform by combining Wheeling with its existing Transtar operations, potentially driving substantial growth in revenue and EBITDA. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with the expectation to close in the third quarter of 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FIP is a Neutral.

FTAI Infrastructure’s stock score is driven by positive strategic developments and technical indicators, but hampered by financial performance challenges and valuation concerns. The earnings call highlights growth potential, while corporate events support strategic goals. However, ongoing profitability issues and negative cash flows weigh on the overall score.

More about FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. primarily invests in critical infrastructure sectors such as rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas, aiming to generate strong and stable cash flows with potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. The company is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment firm.

Average Trading Volume: 1,377,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $824M

