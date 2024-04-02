FSD Pharma Reports Year-End Financials & R&D Progress

Fsd Pharma (TSE:HUGE) has released an update.

FSD Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, has reported its year-end 2023 financial results, including audited annual financial statements and management’s analysis. The company continues to advance its lead compound, Lucid-MS, for multiple sclerosis and has secured a royalty-generating partnership with Celly Nutrition Corp for its alcohol consumption relief product, unbuzzd™. These documents are now publicly available on the SEDAR+ and EDGAR online platforms.

