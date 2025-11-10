FSA Group Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from FSA Group Limited ( (AU:FSA) ).
FSA Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back a total of 28,533 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the 973,779 securities already bought back. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about FSA Group Limited
Average Trading Volume: 41,515
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$156.3M
