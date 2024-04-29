Frontier Resources Strikes Gold, Copper, and Nickel Anomalies

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Frontier Resources Limited has announced the discovery of significant gold, copper, and nickel soil anomalies at its Lady Grey Project, adjacent to the prolific Earl Grey Mine. The recent soil sampling program identified a more than 2km long gold anomaly and substantial copper and nickel results, promising enhanced project prospectivity. The company plans to fast-track the exploration process with drilling activities expected to commence mid-year.

For further insights into AU:LNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.