Frontier Resources Nears Major Lithium Discovery

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Frontier Resources Limited has announced the discovery of a significant lithium soil anomaly at the Lady Grey Project, hinting at a potential large lithium deposit similar to the adjacent Earl Grey Mine. The soil sampling program identified a 4km strike with high lithium oxide content, supported by a strong correlation with caesium anomalism, pointing towards a promising pegmatite deposit. The company is ramping up exploration efforts with plans to commence drilling in the middle of the year.

For further insights into AU:LNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.