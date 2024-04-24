Frontier Resources Expands Lithium Operations

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Frontier Resources Limited has completed extensive soil sampling at its Lady Grey Lithium Project and plans to drill 50 RC and 193 Air Core holes following a heritage clearance. The company has also secured a farm-in agreement to earn up to a 70% stake in the project, located in a tier 1 lithium district adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s Earl Grey Mine. Additionally, Frontier Resources announced the completion of a $2m capital raise and the sale of PNG assets, enhancing their cash balance.

