Frontier Energy Secures Key Capacity Credits for Waroona Project

The latest update is out from Frontier Energy Limited ( (AU:FHE) ).

Frontier Energy Limited has secured 88.06 MW of peak capacity credits for Stage One of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project in Western Australia. This assignment from the Australian Energy Market Operator ensures a fixed revenue stream of approximately $32 million annually for the first five years, totaling at least $160 million. This milestone is crucial for securing project financing and supports the project’s robust economic outlook, complementing revenue from energy sales and other market opportunities.

More about Frontier Energy Limited

Frontier Energy Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on developing and managing energy projects. The company is primarily involved in renewable energy generation and storage, with a market focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 306,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$134M

