Frontier Energy Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

An announcement from Frontier Energy Limited ( (AU:FHE) ) is now available.

Frontier Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 1,696,700 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, as it reflects on the company’s ability to meet certain conditions tied to its securities.

More about Frontier Energy Limited

Average Trading Volume: 310,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$154.6M

