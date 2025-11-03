Frontier Digital Ventures Appoints Phillip Hains as Interim Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. ( (AU:FDV) ) has issued an update.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. has appointed Phillip Hains as Interim Non-Executive Director, effective from October 31, 2025. Mr. Hains brings extensive expertise in strategic finance, capital markets, financial reporting, and compliance, which is expected to strengthen FDV’s board and support its strategic goals. This appointment reflects FDV’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team to drive growth and realize the full potential of its operating companies in emerging markets.

More about Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd.

Frontier Digital Ventures (FDV) is a prominent owner and operator of online classifieds marketplaces in rapidly growing emerging regions. The company operates across three main regions: 360 LATAM, MENA Marketplaces Group, and FDV Asia. FDV collaborates with local management teams in sectors such as property, automotive, and general classifieds, offering strategic oversight and operational guidance. The company aims to unlock further monetization opportunities beyond traditional classifieds revenue to enhance the equity value of its operating companies.

