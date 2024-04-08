Frontier Digital Ventures Achieves Record Revenue

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. (AU:FDV) has released an update.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. celebrated a landmark year with a record statutory revenue of A$67.9 million, a significant 15% increase from the previous year, and reported its maiden positive EBITDA at A$3.7 million. This financial growth is attributed to strong performances in its 360 LATAM and MMG divisions, propelling the company to a positive operating cash flow throughout the year. The company also noted an impressive EBITDA margin improvement to +5%, up from -8% in the prior year.

