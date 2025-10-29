Frontier Developments’ AGM Sees All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) has shared an announcement.

Frontier Developments plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 29 October 2025, where all resolutions proposed to shareholders were approved. This outcome reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational management, potentially strengthening its industry position and reassuring stakeholders of its continued growth and innovation in the video game sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Hold with a £584.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Neutral.

Frontier Developments’ stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance and reasonable valuation. The technical analysis indicates strong momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FDEV stock, click here.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games, founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, UK, the company uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative, genre-leading games primarily for personal computers and video game consoles.

Average Trading Volume: 139,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £189.9M

For a thorough assessment of FDEV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue