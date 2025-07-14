Frontage Holdings Announces CFO Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Frontage Holdings Corp. ( (HK:1521) ) is now available.

Frontage Holdings Corporation announced a change in its executive team with the resignation of Mr. Jun (Henry) Gao as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2025, due to his pursuit of other professional endeavors. Ms. Huan Wang, with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO industry, will assume the role of interim CFO. This transition is expected to maintain the company’s financial stability and strategic direction, given Ms. Wang’s long-standing involvement with the company and her role in its financial operations.

More about Frontage Holdings Corp.

Frontage Holdings Corporation operates in the pharmaceutical and contract research organization (CRO) industry, providing services such as accounting, budgeting, and financial operations. The company focuses on financial planning, analysis, internal controls, and financial reporting, with a history of participating in significant financial events like initial public offerings.

