FREYR Battery Board Reshuffle Ahead of Annual Meeting

FREYR Battery (FREY) has provided an update.

FREYR Battery, Inc. has entered into a cooperation agreement that involves a series of board appointments and resignations ahead of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Tore Ivar Slettemoen, along with Todd J. Kantor and David Manners, has been appointed as new board members, while Jason Forcier and Mimi Berdal stepped down without any disagreements on company matters. The new directors have agreed to customary standstill restrictions and voting commitments, and will be compensated according to the company’s standard practices for non-employee directors, except for Mr. Kantor who will serve without compensation.

